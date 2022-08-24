C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $198.75

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.75 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 173.81 ($2.10). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.11), with a volume of 370,757 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CCR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 288 ($3.48) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

C&C Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.75. The firm has a market cap of £683.63 million and a PE ratio of 2,180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07.

Insider Activity at C&C Group

About C&C Group

In other news, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81). In related news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 12,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Also, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,910 shares of company stock worth $3,477,005.

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

