Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 830.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

