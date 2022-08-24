Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 201,649 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $38.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 8.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.32.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

