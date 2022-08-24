Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Stephen M. Mclean Acquires 20,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Several research firms recently commented on CERT. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Certara by 99.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Certara by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 9.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Certara by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 79,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 657.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.