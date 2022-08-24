CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
CI&T Price Performance
NYSE:CINT opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CI&T has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $22.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI&T (CINT)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.