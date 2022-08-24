CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE:CINT opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CI&T has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $17,219,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in CI&T by 669.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $2,248,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

