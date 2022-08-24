Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE CWEN opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

