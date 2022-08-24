Clive Rabie Sells 200,000 Shares of Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Stock

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Rating) insider Clive Rabie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.90), for a total transaction of A$256,000.00 ($179,020.98).
Reckon Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.79.
Reckon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Reckon’s payout ratio is 71.43%.
Reckon Company Profile
Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Business Group; Practice Management Group, Accountants; and Practice Management Group, Legal. It offers Reckon One, an online accounting software for small businesses; Single Touch Payroll software for managing pay runs, allowances, leave, and superannuation; Reckon Accounts Hosted, an online accounting software to manage finances, payroll, and inventory for large businesses; Reckon Cloud POS, a cloud-based point of sale software; and Better Clinics, an online practice management software for allied health professionals.
See Also
