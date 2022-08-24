Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 18,789 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

