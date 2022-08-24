Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,481 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $1,992,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 141,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,091.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 258,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

