Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 20.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average of $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

