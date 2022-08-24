Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 96.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 86,652 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 80.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 136,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

MUI stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.