Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $333,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 474,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,972,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 411,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet stock opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

