Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

BKI opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

