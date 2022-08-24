Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of PDS Biotechnology worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 12.2% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDSB shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.25. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

