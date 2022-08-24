Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of RGC Resources worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGCO opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Transactions at RGC Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,721 shares of company stock worth $178,617. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

RGC Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.