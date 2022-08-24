Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

