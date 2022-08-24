CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll Sells 75,201 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 75,201 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $436,917.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,534,058 shares in the company, valued at $32,152,876.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,420,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 80.7% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,347 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $4,105,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CompoSecure

Several analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

