Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,876 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.00% of Concrete Pumping worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 371.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 354,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

BBCP stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $392.16 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

