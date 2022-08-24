Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $315.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 323 ($3.90), with a volume of 38603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323.50 ($3.91).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRE. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conduit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

Get Conduit alerts:

Conduit Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.94. The company has a market capitalization of £526.69 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduit

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.74%.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,928.47). In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,928.47). Also, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 29,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,853.74 ($120,654.59).

About Conduit

(Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.