Contrasting Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) & Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Alvopetro Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 2.14 $138.18 million $1.28 6.05 Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.12 $6.61 million $0.59 8.90

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Centennial Resource Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 1 2 5 0 2.50 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centennial Resource Development and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of 36.56%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 4.91, suggesting that its stock price is 391% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Alvopetro Energy 43.96% 34.88% 25.75%

About Centennial Resource Development

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.