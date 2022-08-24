Contrasting Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) and Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Straumann and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Straumann N/A N/A N/A Sonendo -152.85% N/A -65.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Straumann shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sonendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Straumann $2.21 billion 8.10 $433.35 million N/A N/A Sonendo $33.20 million 0.92 -$48.50 million ($12.21) -0.09

This table compares Straumann and Sonendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than Sonendo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Straumann and Sonendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Straumann 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sonendo has a consensus price target of $8.58, indicating a potential upside of 646.09%. Given Sonendo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Straumann.

Summary

Straumann beats Sonendo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics. It provides ceramic healing and screw retained abutments; intraoral scanning solutions; 3D printers; milling machines; and prevention products. In addition, it offers biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, biologics, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers, as well as materials, third party systems, and guided surgery; surgical instruments comprising surgical and modular cassettes, guided instruments, implant maintenance products, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini implant solutions for edentulous patients. Further, it provides esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, biologics, and other solutions; and Emdogain for wound healing. Further, it offers systems Clear Correct aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

