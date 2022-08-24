CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,646,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $165,590.00.

CorVel Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $162.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $213.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

