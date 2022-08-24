Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 301,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 79,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

