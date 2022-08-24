Critical Analysis: Blackboxstocks (BLBX) vs. Its Peers

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Blackboxstocks to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.28% -25.44% -0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blackboxstocks and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 211 1347 2409 76 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 337.96%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -3.19 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.10 billion $195.85 million 18.36

Blackboxstocks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackboxstocks rivals beat Blackboxstocks on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

