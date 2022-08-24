Critical Review: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 2 4 2 0 2.00

Arcellx presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.19%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $36.22, suggesting a potential upside of 240.75%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Arcellx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A -55.13% -39.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$64.97 million N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.66) -1.60

Summary

Arcellx beats Kodiak Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

