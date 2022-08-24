Critical Survey: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) & Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.68 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.50 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.07%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

