Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.61

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.61 ($54.70) and traded as high as €53.64 ($54.73). Danone shares last traded at €53.23 ($54.32), with a volume of 1,189,554 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, June 20th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.61.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

