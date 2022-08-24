David E. Oreilly Sells 5,200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $720.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

