Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Alexander O. Schuth Sells 2,576 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $56.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after acquiring an additional 676,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 130,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
