Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $127,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NOV were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NOV by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after buying an additional 1,661,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NOV by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,014,000 after buying an additional 1,487,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NOV by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,090,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,873,000 after buying an additional 862,214 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NOV Price Performance

NOV Announces Dividend

NYSE NOV opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

