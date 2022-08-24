Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $141,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

