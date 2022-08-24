Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PPL were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 14,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Price Performance

PPL Increases Dividend

NYSE PPL opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

