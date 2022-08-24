Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $190,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

