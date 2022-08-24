Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 269 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Evergy were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 188,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

