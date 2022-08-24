DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.