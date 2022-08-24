DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 797.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,652 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

