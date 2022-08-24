Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $354,824,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $108.39. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

