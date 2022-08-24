DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 15,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,002,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,894.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DASH opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

