DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

