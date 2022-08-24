DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,035,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,170,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $37,218,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DD opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.