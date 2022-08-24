EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDRVF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

