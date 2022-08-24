Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $285.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.10 and its 200-day moving average is $195.19. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

