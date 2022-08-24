Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,241 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $87,809,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 1,066,475 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $21,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

