Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,955 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Trading Down 0.6 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

