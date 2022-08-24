Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 259.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at $721,971. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CDMO stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.