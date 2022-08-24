Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 50.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WMK opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

