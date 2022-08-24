Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Source Capital worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Source Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,325 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,060.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,325 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

