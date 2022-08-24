Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

PZZA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

