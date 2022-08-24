Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,895 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Aramark Stock Performance

Aramark stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

