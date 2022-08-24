Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,256 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowers Foods Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

